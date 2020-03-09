Do You Read Fiction? Turns Out It’s Good for You!

stack of books in shelf
I wrote about the benefits of reading literary fiction for  Harvard Business Review last week. I interviewed some really interesting people who are bringing guided literature discussions to a place you’d least expect: corporate America.

You can read my article, “The Case for Reading Fiction,” here. Come back and tell me you always knew reading fiction was good for the soul!

Do you think you could talk your organizational leadership into doing reading groups?

 

 

2 thoughts on “Do You Read Fiction? Turns Out It’s Good for You!

  1. My wife is a librarian so it’s a piece of cake for her. I don’t have an organizational leadership as such. I am a reader of reader of historical fiction, such as Bernard Cornwell’s Azincourt and Michael Shaara’s Pulitzer Prize winning The Killer Angels. As historical wargamers, we tend to discuss strategy and tactics. We do, however like to trade books. Do you?

    1. I love historical fiction too. I’m lucky to have lots of reader friends who always want to trade books and talk about them. Writing about the benefits of reading fiction is really just my way of justifying all the time I spend reading!

