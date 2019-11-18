If you want to publish in magazines and/or with mainstream publishers, you have to do one thing first: write
But finding time and energy to write is really hard when there are just so many easy and accessible distractions.
Exhibit A: I sat down to write this post and proceeded to first do the following things:
- Scrolled through news headlines on my phone;
- Chatted with my excellent friend Anita on Slack;
- Checked my email;
- Responded to a text from my excellent friend Danielle;
- Saw that a story about a unicorn puppy was trending on Google and immediately clicked on it;
- Checked out an ebook from the library; and
- Slacked my husband (who is literally across the hall) a Parks and Rec gif…for no reason.
So how long has it taken me to write this post? I honestly don’t know because I keep interrupting myself.
My digital distractions are out of control. So I did some research on just how bad those digital distractions are on writing output. It’s pretty bad, you guys.
I have some tips for managing digital distractions in an article here. A lot of getting published is just putting in the time. You have to write to write!
How do you manage digital distractions and actually get writing done? Taking all advice!
2 thoughts on “Digital Distractions Will Keep You from Writing”
Thanks very good post interesting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Digital distractions – the bane of our time! Before now, I didn’t have a succinct name like that for it (where have I been?), or maybe I just wasn’t paying attention 😊 However, once we name something, it’s easier to identify and act on.
LikeLiked by 1 person